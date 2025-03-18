Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in MSSV Nagaon Assam.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV) Nagaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching Associate in the Department of Computer Application (01 No.), Department of Geography (01 No.) and Assistant Professor (Ad-hoc) in Department of Political Science (01 No.). The newly set up Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya formally came into being on 10th June, 2014. Though the University has been set up under the Private University Act, but it is designed as a people’s university, an institution for the entire people of Assam as well as India. It is located at Nagaon, the place blessed with the dust of the saint’s feet for more than half a century, since he lived half of his life at Bardowa, Nagaon. The Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya fraternity firmly believes that a new era of social regeneration will start from this University.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Departments of Computer Application & Geography

No. of posts : 2

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Master Degree in the concerned subject with minimum 55% of marks

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Ad-hoc) in Department of Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.A. with 55% marks in Political Science and Ph.D.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 breathtaking places to visit near Vaishnodevi Temple

Selection Procedure :

For the posts of Teaching Associate in Department of Geography & Assistant Professor (Ad-hoc) in Department of Political Science, candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on 25.03.2025 (Tuesday) at 11.00 A.M. in MSSV, Nagaon

For the posts of Teaching Associate in Department of Computer Science, candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on 26.03.2025 (Wednesday). Time is at 2:30 P.M. Venue is in MSSV, Guwahati Unit

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for the Personal Interviews as per the above schedule. Candidates are to come with hard copy of their CV and photocopies of testimonials/experience certificates if any

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here