Assam Career MS Girls' College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in MS Girls’ College Assam in 2025.

Manabendra Sarma (MS) Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. A Master’s Degree with atleast 55% marks or an equivalent grade in scale wherever grading system is following by a recognized university.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. A Ph. D Degree in concerned/ allied relevant discipline(s) in the institutions concerned with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor/ Professor with a total experience of fifteen years of Teaching/Research/

Administration in University / College and other institution of Higher Education.

4. A minimum research score 110 as per Appendix-II Table -2 (UGC guideline 18.07.2018) as stipulated in Academic Performance indicator (API) based on performance based Appraisal in Appendix-III for direct recruitment of Principal in College.

5. A minimum of 10 research publication in Peer reviewed or UGC listed Journals.

6. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master’s Degree levels for the SC/ST/ Differently abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% for the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided from 55% to 50% forPh. D. Degree holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19.09.1991.

8. Upper age limit is 55 years on the date of application as per prescribed rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format issued by the DHE, Assam with complete Biodata and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards along with non-refundable A/C payee Demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five Thousand) in favour of Principal, M.S. Girls’ College,

Rangia payable at “SBI Rangia Branch (IFSC- SBIN0001171)”

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, M.S. Girl’s College Rangia, Kamrup, Assam, Pin – 781354

Last date for submission of applications is 5th June 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here