Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant posts or career in MECON Assam in 2025.

MECON Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 27 vacant posts or career of Draftsman in 2025. MECON LIMITED, established as CEDB in 1959, is India’s frontline Design, Engineering, Consultancy and Contracting organization, offering full range of services required for setting up of Greenfield as well as Brownfield Projects from Concept to Commissioning including EPC Execution. The company having Pan India network of offices, is a multi-disciplinary organization with experienced & dedicated Engineers, Scientists and Technologists. In its over six decades of operations, MECON has to its credit over 4,000 Consultancy and EPC assignments for variety of projects for various Clients in India and Abroad. It has played a pivotal role in the development and expansion of Indian Iron & Steel industry. MECON, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, has numerous technological tie-ups with leading organisations across the globe in various fields.

Name of post : Draftsman

No. of posts : 24

Eligibility Criteria :

Diploma in Engineering with 3 years drafting experience altogether in the relevant field in any organization.

(OR)

ITI with 5 years drafting experience altogether in the relevant field in any organization.

(OR)

12th / Inter pass with 7 years of drafting experience altogether in the relevant field in any organization

The work experience shall be of relevant nature with a drafting /engineering organization.

In case of intermittent nature of job the actual days engaged in relevant nature of work

only will be considered for calculating number of years of experience.

Any other nature of experience like freelance experience will also not be considered as it is not

a full time job and required number of years of experience cannot be established.

Entrepreneurial experience will not be considered for the purpose of ascertaining required

number of years of experience.

Period of apprenticeship under Apprentice Ship Act shall also be considered for the purpose of

ascertaining required number of years of experience.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://careers.meconlimited.co.in/

Opening date for submission of Online application : 09.06.2025

Closing date for submission of Online application : 23.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here