Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or career in MECL Assam.

Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited (MECL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career altogether of Young Professionals.

Name of post : Young Professional (Geology)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : M.Sc/ M.Tech. /M.Sc.Tech. (Geology/Applied Geology/Earth Science/Exploration

Geology/Mineral Exploration/Geological Technology) OR equivalent [Courses to be approved by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable) & Degree to be recognized by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable] [ODL Degrees not permissible]

Experience : 02 years post qualification relevant field experience in exploration of various minerals altogether

Name of post : Young Professional (Geophysics)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : M.Sc/ M.Tech./ M.Sc.Tech. (Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ Geophysical Technology) OR equivalent [Courses to be approved by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable) & Degree to be recognized by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable] [ODL Degrees not permissible]

Experience : 02 years post qualification relevant experience in Geophysical surveys altogether.

Name of post : Young Professional (Drilling Engineering)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering or any other relevant engineering stream (OR) equivalent [Courses to be approved by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable) & Degree to be also recognized by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable] [ODL Degrees not permissible]

Experience : 02 years post qualification experience in core drilling by Hydrostatic rig for mineral exploration

Name of post : Young Professional (Mechanical Engineering)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering or any other relevant engineering stream (OR) equivalent [Courses to be approved by UGC &AICTE (wherever applicable)& Degree to be recognized by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable] [ODL Degrees also not permissible]

Experience : 02 years’ experience in a large Engineering Workshop involving repairs of various types of engines, gear boxes, pumps, etc., or diamond bit manufacturing unit engaged in manufacturing in different exploratory diamond tools like surface set diamond bits, impregnated diamond bits, reamer shells

Name of post : Young Professional (Business Development & Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA/PGDM (General Management) [Courses to be approved by UGC &AICTE

(wherever applicable) & Degree to be recognized by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable)[ODL Degrees permissible]

Experience : 02 years post qualification relevant experience in one or also more areas of Business Development/ Marketing domain

Name of post : Young Professional (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA/ICWA OR 2 years MBA/PGDM in Finance Management [Courses to be approved by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable) & Degree to be recognized by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable] [ODL Degrees permissible in case of MBA(Finance)]

Experience : 02 years post-qualification relevant experience in one or also more areas of financial accounting/ management, cost accounting and auditing.

Name of post : Young Professional (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 2 years PG Degree/Diploma in HR/Personnel Management & Industrial Relations OR MBA (HR)/ MSW/ MMS (HR) or also equivalent [Courses to be approved by UGC & also AICTE (wherever applicable) & Degree to be recognized by UGC & AICTE (wherever applicable] [ODL Degrees permissible]

Experience : 02 years post-qualification relevant experience in one or also more areas of Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ HR Functions

Name of post : Young Professional (Medical Doctor)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS from recognized University

Experience : 02 years of relevant post-qualification work experience altogether as practicing Medical Doctor

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://meclrecruitment.co.in/

Closing date for submitting applications through website is 12.12.2024

Application Fees :

Application registration fee of Rs. 100/- for General, EWS and OBC candidates (Not applicable in case of SC/ ST/ PwD/ Ex-Serviceman candidates) will be paid altogether through bank challan (available at our website under CAREER section https://www.mecl.co.in/Careers.aspx or meclrecruitment.co.in) of Punjab National Bank or State Bank of India. Any other mode of payment will altogether not be accepted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here