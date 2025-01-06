Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Madhya Kamrup College Assam.
Madhya Kamrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.
Name of post : Principal
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
- A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point scale wherever
grading system is followed) by a recognized University.
- A Ph. D. Degree.
- Professor/Associate Professor with a total service/experience of at least 15 (fifteen) years of
Teaching/Research/Administration in Universities/ Colleges and other institutions of higher
Education.
- A minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC listed journals.
- A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix-II, table 2 (UGC Guideline, 2018)
- A relaxation of 5% shall be provided at the Bachelor’s as well as at the Master’s level for the
candidates belonging to schedule caste/Schedule Tribe/ Differently Able (Physically and
Visually Differently Able) for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record
during direct recruitment. The eligibility marks is 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point
scale wherever the grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories
mentioned above only or the qualifying marks without including any grace marks procedure.
- A relaxation of 5% may be provided (from 55% to 50% of the marks) to the Ph. D. Degree
holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991
How to apply :
Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with
complete Bio-Data and all supporting self attested testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, M.K. College, Subha, P.O. – Chenga, DistBarpeta (Assam), PIN -781305 Payable at State Bank of India, Barpeta Branch.
The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Madhya Kamrup College, Subha, P.O.- Chenga, Barpeta (Assam), PIN-781305
Last date for receipt of applications is 21st January 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here