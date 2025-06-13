Applications are invited for recruitment of 250 vacant positions or career in LIC HFL Assam in 2025.

LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in 2025. Incorporated in 1989, LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) is one of the largest Housing Finance Companies in India. Its key objective is of providing long term finance to individuals for the purchase or construction of house/flat for residential purposes in India. LIC HFL also provides finance on existing property for business/ personal needs. This organization also gives loans to professionals for purchase/construction of Clinics/Nursing Homes/ Diagnostic Centers/ Office Space and also for purchase of equipment. The Company also provides finance to builders and developers engaged in the business of construction of houses or flats for residential purpose and to be sold by them. It went public in 1994 and since then its stocks are listed and actively traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE). The Company Identification Number (CIN) is L65922MH1989PLC052257. It is amongst the pioneers in India ensuring access to housing finance for home ownership. With a strong business foundation, an extensive distribution network and proven industry expertise, LIC HFL is a respected and trusted financial services company.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 250

Educational Qualification : Should have completed graduation in any stream as on 01-June-2025 but not before 1-June-2021

Previous Work Experience : The candidate should NOT altogether have a Running/ Terminated/ Completed apprenticeship contract with any other organization.

Age : 20 to 25 years as on 01-June-2025

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 12000/-

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online, and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates should first, mandatorily register themselves, if eligible, on the apprenticeship portals of Government of India viz NATS portal https://nats.education.gov.in. (Navigate to the “Student Register/Login” section)

Last date for submission of applications is 28th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here