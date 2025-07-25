Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career in LGBRIMH Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Resident Doctors.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctors

No. of posts : 14

Department wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 8

Biochemistry : 2

Microbiology : 2

Pathology : 2

Essential Qualification :

(i) MBBS degree and

(ii) PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from a recognized Institution/University.

(iii) Registration under MCI or State Council.

Scale of Pay: Level -11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of 67,700/- per month plus NPA and other allowances as admissible.

Selection Procedure : Candidates may appear for a Walk-in-interview on 14.08.2025 from 10.30 a.m. onwards in the MS Conference Hall, Administrative Building, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001.

How to apply :

For Registration eligible candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies of documents (all relevant original testimonials/BIO-DATA, self attested copies of certificate/ one PP size photograph) to institute e-mail: lgbrimhrecruitment@gmail.com till 5.00 pm of 12.08.2025.

Copies of the following documents duly self attested to be attached along with the Bio-data

i. Certificate of Date of Birth (10th certificate)

ii. Certificate of SC/ST/ OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate current financial year from the competent authority if applicable.

iii. MBBS passed Certificate

iv. MBBS Marksheets

v. MBBS Attempt certificate

vi. MBBS Internship Completion Certificate

vii. MD/DNB/Diploma passed certificate

viii. Medical Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/DNB/Diploma ix. NOC from the present employer (if employed)

ix. Experience Certificate (if applicable)

x. Residence Certificate issued by competent authority or Aadhar card or voter ID and Passport

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here