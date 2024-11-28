Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative posts or career in LGBRIMH Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Accounts Officer and Administrative Officer.

Name of post : Chief Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Passed in SAS/JAO examination

Officers under Central /State/U.T. Government/universities/statutory/ Autonomous Bodies or Research and Development organizations

(i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis, or with 5 years of regular service in the relevant field as Accounts Officer in the pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 + GP 5400/L-10

Name of post : Chief Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory administration or Autonomous or Statutory organization or public sector undertakings or University or recognized research institution-

(i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis or with five years regular service in Rs.1560o-39100+ GP5400 /L- 10 orequivalent; and

(ii) (1) Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognized university or institution. (2) Seven years experience of administration, accounts and establishment work in a supervisory capacity from the Central Government or State Governments or Union territory Administration or autonomous or statutory organization or public sector undertakings or universities or recognized research institution or Semi Government organization. Desirable: Knowledge of Government rules and regulations.

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers from Central/State Governments/ Autonomous organizations, Research Institutions, Universities, Statutory Bodies

(i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis,

or

with 2/3 years regular service in the relevant field in the grade pay of Rs. 9300-34800+4800 / L-8 / Rs. 9300-34800+GP46oo / L-7 respectively.

(ii) Bachelor’s degree, Passed in the SAS/JAO or Equivalent examination conducted by any of the Accounts Department of the Central Government.

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers from Central/State Governments/ Autonomous organizations, Research Institutions, Universities, Statutory Bodies-

(i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis

or

at least five years experience as Assistant Administrative Officer/Section officer in the pay scale of Rs.9300-34800 + GP 4600/ L-7 or 8 years regular service as office superintendent in the pay scale of Rs.9300- 34800+GP4200 / L-6 in govt. or semi govt. department /autonomous bodies.

(ii) Bachelor’s degree from recognized university/institution.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs.100/- to be drawn in favour of the LGBRIMH, Tezpur payable at Tezpur and also self- attested copies of testimonials / one PP size photograph along with Vigilance clearance / integrity certificate/No penalty certificate / 5 years ACR dossiers so as to reach to the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur latest by 27th December 2024 within working hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here