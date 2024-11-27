Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Lanka Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Lanka Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate (purely temporary) in the Centre of Multi Disciplinary Research in Ethno Botany and Traditional Knowledge. Lanka Mahavidyalaya came into being altogether on the 20th July, 1979 in the northern outskirts of Lanka town which is in the southernmost part of the district of Hojai,Assam. The town is at a distance of about 180 kms from Guwahati, the capital city of Assam and also about 10 kms. from Hojai, the district headquarter town. The site where the college stands today spreads over an area of about 7 Acres amid green surroundings. It is under affiliation of Gauhati University and enlisted University Grants Commission (UGC), offers higher secondary(10+2) and three year degree course in arts and commerce streams. Being a backward area, there was no institution of higher education within a distance of 20 kms. of Lanka before the establishment of Lanka Mahavidyalaya and a vast majority of students could not offer higher education due to financial constraint. As the college community has been exerting its sincere and untiring efforts to enlighten the economically and educationally backward people of the area, the scenario has changed for the better to a great extent. The college started its mission with only 130 students at Lanka higher school premises. It was shifted in 1982 to its present site which spreads over a sprawling area amid green surroundings. At present the college is having a total strength of about 1750 enrollments which reflects the progress of the institution day by day. The college also got accreditation of ‘B’ grade from the National Assessment And Accreditation Council (NAAC) in February, 2005 and in November, 2015

Name of post : Research Associate

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MSc in Botany / Life Science / Environmental Science

Also Read : 5 miraculous uses of coconut oil

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs. 12000/- (fixed) per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their bio-data along with relevant documents in scanned format altogether.

They may send it altogether via email to principal.lm@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is December 5, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here