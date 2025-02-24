Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Lakhimpur Girls College Assam.

Lakhimpur Girls College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching Staff for Four-Year Integrated Teachers Education Programme

(ITEP) -B.A.- B. Ed. and BSc B. Ed.

Name of post : Head of the Department (HOD) in rank of Professor or Associate Professor in Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Postgraduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Science or Commerce or Languages.

ii) M. Ed

iii) Ph. D in education

iv) Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for professor and eight years of Associate Professor.

v) Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the UGC for these categories of posts

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 12

Qualification :

i) Postgraduate degree in Science (Mathematics or Physics or Chemistry or Botany or Zoology);

in Social Sciences (History or Geography or Political science or Economics) and Languages

(English or Assamese-MIL) with minimum 55% marks.

ii) B. Ed. Degree with minimum 55% marks and equivalent grade.

iii) National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SET) or Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the UGC for these categories of posts

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

i) Postgraduate degree in Education (M. Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

ii) National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SET) or Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D.) in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the UGC for these categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Physical Education, Art Education

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Master of Physical education (M.P. Ed) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

ii) Postgraduate degree in performing or Visual arts with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent.

Name of post : Career Guidance & Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Assistant Professor in Education having guidance and counselling as one of the papers in M. Ed. or a part time Counselling with an appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with all supporting documents and Bio-Data, 02 (Two) copies of recent passport size photographs to The Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, Khelmati, North Lakhimpur, Asam-787031 along with an email to lgcollege72@rediffmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is March 1, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here