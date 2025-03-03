Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV OIL Duliajan Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) OIL Duliajan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. KV Duliajan was established in the year 1977 and was shifted to its permanent structure in 1982 in a sprawling campus of 14 acres in the South East of Duliajan, popularly known as OIL TOWN under the patronage of OIL INDIA LIMITED which is a premier National Oil Company engaged in the business of exploration, production and transportation of crude oil in India .The vidyalaya was started to cater to the educational needs of the wards of the OIL employees who have sound educational and technical background. Kendriya Vidyalaya Duliajan is a miniature India inculcating in its students feelings of patriotism, brotherhood and national integration. KVS believes in imparting knowledge/values and nurturing the talent, enthusiasm and creativity of its students for seeking excellence. Its mission is mainly to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel

Name of posts :

POST GRADUATE TEACHERS (Hindi, English, Commerce, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Geography, Computer Science, Biotechnology & Political Science). TRAINED GRADUATE TEACHERS (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Social Science, Mathematics) Primary Teachers(PRTs) Bal-vatika Teacher (Pre Primary Teacher) Games Coach Yoga Instructor Female Staff Nurse Assamese Language Teacher Computer Instructor Dance Instructor Special Educator Educational Counselor

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th March 2025 from 8 AM onwards. The venue is in KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA DULIAJAN, DISTT – DIBRUGARH, ASSAM-786602

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with Bio- data form, passport photo, photocopy of marks sheets and testimonials besides originals.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!