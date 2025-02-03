Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV NIT Silchar Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) NIT Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Coaches, Instructors, Nurse and Counsellor. KV NIT Silchar came into being on 21.04.2012 up to Class VII with two sections in each class. Vidyalaya was initially running in the Guest house of NIT Silchar. Later in the Year 2015 it was shifted to its Permanent Building. Students of first batch appeared for their Class X Board Exam in the session 2014-15 and achieved 100% result. Students of first batch appeared for XII Board exam in the session 2016-17 and achieved 100% result. Now the Vidyalaya has two sections up to class X and one section each in class XI and XII. This Vidyalaya has state of the art infrastructure with Science Labs, Computer Labs, Maths Lab, Language Lab, Resource Room & a library equipped with good collection of books. The Vidyalaya also has sports equipment that aids in the physical and mental development of the children. KVS believes in imparting knowledge/values and nurturing the talent, enthusiasm and creativity of its students for seeking excellence through high-quality educational endeavours

Name of posts :

PGT (Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Hindi & English )

TGT (English, Hindi, Social Studies, Sanskrit, Maths & Science)

Primary Teacher

Balvatika Teacher

Computer Instructor

Sports Coach

Yoga Instructor

Art & Craft Instructor

Nurse

Counselor

Eligibility Criteria : As per direct appointment rules of KVS

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on 8th February 2025 in KV NIT Silchar, Silchar-788010, Cachar, (Assam)

Reporting time is 9 A.M to 10 A.M

How to apply :

Candidates may submit the duly filled bio-data along with copies of certificates supporting their qualifications and experiences in the Vidyalaya office of KV NIT Silchar by 2.00 PM on or before 07.02.2025

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here