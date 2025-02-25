Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV AFS Borjhar Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) AFS Borjhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.

Name of posts :

PGT-Physics, Political Science PGT- Computer Science TGT- English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Sanskrit PRT Assamese Language Teacher Counsellor Computer Instructor Art & Craft Teacher Sports Coaches Vocational Instructor (Music) Nurse Yoga Instructor Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria :

PGT-Physics, Political Science :

Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M. Sc Course of Regional College of Education of

NCERT in the concerned subject; Or Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university will be preferred if suitable otherwise. Proficiency in teaching through Hindi and English medium.

PGT- Computer Science :

At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following;

B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University. OR M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. OR B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University. OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

TGT- English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Sanskrit :

Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose will be preferred if suitable otherwise. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university will bepreferred if suitable otherwise. Proficiency in teaching through Hindi and English medium

PRT :

(i) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year diploma in elementary education (by whatever name known). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

(ii) Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) conducted by the Govt. of India.

(iii) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium

Assamese Language Teacher :

Assamese as a Major subject in Graduation or Graduation who have studied Assamese in all the three years of Graduation. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university will be preferred if suitable otherwise.

Counsellor :

B.A. / B. Sc. (Psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in Counselling.

Computer Instructor :

B.Ed. B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Science) M.Sc. (Electronics with Computer Science Component)/ M.Sc. (IT)/ B.Sc. (Computer Science) Or

Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree in any Science subject/ Mathematics from recognized University with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application from Govt recognized university/ institute. OR

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application from Govt. recognized University/ ‘O’ Level from DOEACC OR Post Graduate Degree in any subject with Minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC

Art & Craft Teacher :

Degree/Diploma in Fine Art & Craft from recognized university/Institution

Sports Coaches :

Graduation in any discipline with Diploma in the specific field in basketball or Kabaddi (at least of one-year duration)/ B.P.Ed./D.P.Ed. / M.P.Ed. / Certificate course in Sports coaching Or Graduation/ Senior Secondary / Certificate course in Sports coaching in any discipline with National Certificate holder in concerned field of sports.

Vocational Instructor (Music) :

Degree/Diploma Certificate from a recognized University/Institute

and Professional competency in the concerned field. Certificate in Vocal / Classical (Music)

Nurse :

B.Sc. Nursing /Diploma in nursing from recognized Institute

Yoga Instructor :

Graduate in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University and at least one year Degree/ Diploma in Yoga from a recognized Institute.

Special Educator :

Any Graduate with 50% marks with B.Ed. in Special education.

OR B.Ed. (General) with one year diploma in special education.

OR B.Ed. (General) with two-year diploma in special education.

OR B.Ed. (General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (PGPD).

OR B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education (PGPC).

OR PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation)

OR PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disabilities: Physical And Neurological).

OR PG Diploma in Special Education (Locomotor Impairment And Cerebral Palsy).

OR Secondary Level Teacher Training Course In Visual Impairment.

OR Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

OR BA/ B.Ed. in Visual Impairment.

OR Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on on 4th and 6th March 2025 at 9:00 am. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Borjhar, Mountain Shadow P.O. – Azara, Guwahati, PIN-781017

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/iSG9AzZhWehygCmx8

Last date for submission of applications is 3rd March 2025

Candidates are to bring, photographs, filled application form, self-attested Xerox copy of all the certificates and mark-sheets (of all the years separately, e.g. 1st year 2nd year 3rd year etc.) along with original ones for verification

Candidates are to fill separate forms for different posts they apply and add need to Xerox copies too.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here