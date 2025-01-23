Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KKHSOU Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Registrar, Dean, Director, Professor and Associate Professor.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

a) A Master’s Degree with atleast 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years service in Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration,

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education,

OR

15 (fifteen) years of administrative experience, of which 8(eight) years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

Name of post : Dean (Academic)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

An eminent scholar with published work of high quality, actively engaged in research, with ten (10) years of experience in Post-graduate teaching and/or experience in research at the University / National Level institutions, including experience of guiding research at doctoral level.

OR

An outstanding scholar with established reputation who has made significant contribution to knowledge

Name of post : Dean (Study Centre)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

An eminent scholar with published work of high quality, actively engaged in research, with ten (10) years of experience in Post-graduate teaching and/or experience in research at the University / National Level institutions, including experience of guiding research at doctoral level.

OR

An outstanding scholar with established reputation who has made significant contribution to knowledge

Name of post : Director (EMPC)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

An eminent scholar with published work of high quality, actively engaged in research, with ten (10) years of experience in Post-graduate teaching and/or experience in research at the University / National Level institutions, including experience of guiding research at doctoral level.

OR

An outstanding scholar with established reputation who has made significant contribution to knowledge

Name of post : Professor in Information Technology

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

A. i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC – listed journals and a total score

of 120 as per the criteria given in Annexure I.

ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor / Associate Professor / Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University / National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

Name of post : Associate Professor in Philosophy

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) A good academic record, with a Ph.D Degree in Philosophy.

ii) A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale, wherever grading system is followed).

iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and lor research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution / Industry with a minimum of seven publications in the Peer-reviewed or UGC listed journals and the total research score of Seventy Five (75) as per the criteria given in Annexure I.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://kkhsou.ac.in/

Last Date for online submission of applications: 23.02.2025

The photocopies of applications (4 sets) and supporting documents (4 sets) should reach the Office of the Registrar, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, NH 37, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022 on or before 26.02.2025 in an envelope superscribed with “Application for the Post of…………..”

Last date of receipt of Hard Copy of applications: 26.02.2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees two thousand only) (For all posts except Associate Professor)

Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees one thousand only) (For Associate Professor only)

Mode of Payment: Online payment gateway link available in the portal during application (Proof of

payment should be enclosed with the hard copy of the application)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here