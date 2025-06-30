Assam Career KKHSOU Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in KKHSOU Assam in 2025.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Programmer in 2025. KKHSOU aims to advance education by reaching out to the learners irrespective of their age, academic background and also geographical constraints. The university aims in delivering easily accessible and also quality higher education and training to all potential learners. It is planning to do by incorporating the latest educational and technological advancements. Due to the inherent flexibility in terms of learning pace, location, and evaluation methods, the university pledges to provide equal opportunities for higher education and to include those who haven’t got the facilities of education. The academic programmes of the University are to let learners throughout the region, learn course structures aligned with National Curriculum Standards. In addition to the traditional UG and PG programmes, KKHSOU offers various professional Certificate and Diploma programmes, allowing even other learners in various colleges, universities and other educational institutions to pursue additional studies in the form of Add-on courses concurrently with their regular courses.

Name of post : Programmer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 42,700/- per month.

Qualification : MCA/MSc IT/MSc CS/B.Tech IT with 2/3 years experience in Software Development, Website Development using PHP, MYSQL etc.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 11th July 2025 from 10.30 AM. The venue is at KKHSOU, City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati- 781022

How to apply :

The interested candidates may appear in the Walk-in-interview along with all original testimonials and Bio-Data and also with photocopies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2