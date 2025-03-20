Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in KKHSOU Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Assistants. KKHSOU aims to advance education by reaching out to the learners irrespective of their age, academic background and geographical constraints. The university is committed to delivering easily accessible and also quality higher education and training to all potential learners, incorporating the latest educational and technological advancements. Due to the inherent flexibility in terms of learning pace, location, and also evaluation methods, the university pledges to provide equal opportunities for higher education and to include those who had hitherto been deprived of education. The academic programmes of the University are designed to extend education altogether to learners throughout the region, with course structures aligned with National Curriculum Standards. In addition to the traditional UG and PG programmes, KKHSOU offers various professional Certificate and also Diploma programmes, allowing even the enrolled learners in various colleges, universities and other educational institutions to pursue additional studies in the form of Add-on courses concurrently with their regular courses.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Changing Land Usage and Land Relations in Rural Assam: A Study in the Morigaon District

Qualification : Candidates with the minimum qualification of a Master Degree in a Sociology or Economics

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : A Socio-Economic Evaluation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006: A Study in Selected Districts of Assam

Qualification : Candidates with the minimum qualification of a Master Degree in Sociology or Economics

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts altogether on 24th March 2025. The venue is in Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati

How to apply :

Applicants may attend the Interview as per the schedule with original testimonials, biodata also. They must also bring photocopies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2