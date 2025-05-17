Assam Career KKHSOU Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in KKHSOU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Regional Director (Contractual) at Silchar Regional Centre in 2025. KKHSOU aims to advance education by reaching out to the learners irrespective of their age, academic background and also geographical constraints. The university is committed to delivering easily accessible and also quality higher education and training to all potential learners. It aims to do by incorporating the latest educational and technological advancements. Due to the inherent flexibility in terms of learning pace, location, and evaluation methods, the university pledges to provide equal opportunities for higher education and to include those who had hitherto been deprived of education. The academic programmes of the University are designed to extend education to learners throughout the region, with course structures aligned with National Curriculum Standards. In addition to the traditional UG and PG programmes, KKHSOU offers various professional Certificate and Diploma programmes, allowing even the enrolled learners in various colleges, universities and other educational institutions to pursue additional studies in the form of Add-on courses concurrently with their regular courses.

Name of post : Regional Director (Contractual)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

1. Post graduate degree from recognized University/Institute with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

2. Must have working experience of minimum one year in ODL institutes/universities

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Criteria:

1. Proficiency in using technology and also data base management.

2. Must be ready to stay and work at Barak Valley of Assam.

Age Limit: Not more than 40 years as on 01.01.2025.Relaxation of Age shall altogether be allowed as per Government norms.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month (consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29 May, 2025 altogether. Time is from 10:00 AM onwards. The venue is in KKHSOU City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati — 781022

How to apply :

Candidates must bring a detailed CV, original documents, and also a set of self-attested photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials in support of age, qualifications, and experience

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here