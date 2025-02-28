Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in KKHSOU Guwahati Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Medical Officer in the medical unit of the University at Khanapara, Guwahati, on contract basis (part time) for 6 days in week (minimum 2 hours per day). The university came into being with the motto “Education Beyond Barriers.” KKHSOU aims to advance education by reaching out to the learners irrespective of their age, academic background and geographical constraints. The university aims in delivering easily accessible and quality higher education and training to all potential learners incorporating the latest educational and technological advancements. Due to the inherent flexibility in terms of learning pace, location, and evaluation methods, the university pledges to provide equal opportunities for higher education and to include those who had hitherto haven’t got access to good education. The academic programmes of the University helps in spreading education to learners throughout the region. Its course structures are as par with National Curriculum Standards. It offers traditional UG and PG programmes. KKHSOU also offers various professional Certificate and Diploma programmes, allowing even the enrolled learners in various colleges, universities and other educational institutions to pursue additional studies in the form of Add-on courses concurrently with their regular courses.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Retired Doctors preferably specialised in Medicine. Candidate must possess valid registration number

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th March 2025. The venue is in Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), NH-37, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

Reporting time for the interview is between 9.30AM to 10.00AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview along with original testimonials and Bio-data with photocopies of valid identity proof, post qualification work experience etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here