Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur Assam.
Name of posts :
- PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Geography, Commerce, History, Economics, Biology, Political Science, Physics, Biotechnology
- PGT-Computer Science
- TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi
- Primary Teacher
- Assamese Language Teacher
- Counsellor
- Computer Instructor
- Art & Craft Instructor
- Games Coach
- Self-Defense Instructor
- Yoga Instructor
- Nurse
- Doctor
- Special Educator
Eligibility Criteria :
PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Geography, Commerce, History, Economics, Biology, Political Science, Physics, Biotechnology : Masters degree in respective subjects with B.Ed. also
PGT-Computer Science : MCA/B.E./B.Tech /M.Sc. in Computer Science B Level from DOEACC with PG Degree in any subject also. Or C Level from DOEACC Ministry of Electronics and IT, GOI, and Graduation.
TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi :
- The candidate should altogether possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application.
- For TGT Eng., Hindi and also Sanskrit the respective subject should be in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks
- For TGT S.St. any two of the following altogether at graduation level with 50% marks.- History, Geography, Economics & Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks.
- For TGT Science the candidate should altogether have studied Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks in each subject.
- For TGT Math’s, The candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with also any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics with 50%
Marks in each.
- CTET qualified candidates will also be preferred.
Primary Teacher :
i) Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks And also with A two years Diploma in Elementary Education ( By whatever name known) Or 4 Years Bachelors of Elementary Education ( B.El.Ed )
Or 2 years Diploma in Education
ii) CTET qualified candidates will also be preferred.
iii) Proficiency to teach through Hindi & also English media.
Assamese Language Teacher :
- The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application.
- Assamese language in all the three years of graduation altogether with 50% marks
Counsellor : B.A. / B.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counseling. Desirable qualification required : Minimum one year experience in providing career/ educational counseling to student at school or also working knowledge and experience in placement bureaus or registration with Rehabilitation Council of India as vocational councillor
Computer Instructor :
B.Ed. B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (CS)/ M.Sc (Electronics with CS)/ M.SC(IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)
Or
Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any science subjects/ Mathematics from recognized University with also PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute
Or
Post Graduate Degree in any subject with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ ’O’ Level from DOEACC
Or
Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.
Art & Craft Instructor : Degree/Diploma in Art & Craft from recognized university/ Institution.
Games Coach : BPEd OR equivalent with 50% marks or NSI Coaches or having Major achievements in State Level or higher level game.
Self-Defense Instructor : Certificate in Taekwondo and also Karate etc.
Yoga Instructor : Graduation in any Subject With Degree/Diploma in Yoga from recognized Institute
Nurse : Diploma in nursing From recognized Institute with Basic life support (BLS)
Doctor : Candidates must have a minimum of an MBBS degree and be registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI)
Special Educator : Graduation ( Any stream ) with B.Ed in Special Education or diploma in special education from institution recognized by Rehabilitation council of India (RCI)
Salary : As per KVS norms
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 13/02/2025 at 9:00 am in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur, PIN-784501
How to apply :
Candidates are advised to submit fully filled application form on specific Performa along with one PP Photograph & also self-attested copy of all related documents on 13- 02-2025 before interview.
All original documents are also required to be produced for verification altogether before interview.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here