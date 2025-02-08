Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teachers and also Non-Teaching Staff.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Geography, Commerce, History, Economics, Biology, Political Science, Physics, Biotechnology

PGT-Computer Science

TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi

Primary Teacher

Assamese Language Teacher

Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Art & Craft Instructor

Games Coach

Self-Defense Instructor

Yoga Instructor

Nurse

Doctor

Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria :

PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Geography, Commerce, History, Economics, Biology, Political Science, Physics, Biotechnology : Masters degree in respective subjects with B.Ed. also

PGT-Computer Science : MCA/B.E./B.Tech /M.Sc. in Computer Science B Level from DOEACC with PG Degree in any subject also. Or C Level from DOEACC Ministry of Electronics and IT, GOI, and Graduation.

TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The candidate should altogether possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. For TGT Eng., Hindi and also Sanskrit the respective subject should be in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks For TGT S.St. any two of the following altogether at graduation level with 50% marks.- History, Geography, Economics & Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks. For TGT Science the candidate should altogether have studied Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks in each subject. For TGT Math’s, The candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with also any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics with 50%

Marks in each. CTET qualified candidates will also be preferred.

Primary Teacher :

i) Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks And also with A two years Diploma in Elementary Education ( By whatever name known) Or 4 Years Bachelors of Elementary Education ( B.El.Ed )

Or 2 years Diploma in Education

ii) CTET qualified candidates will also be preferred.

iii) Proficiency to teach through Hindi & also English media.

Assamese Language Teacher :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. Assamese language in all the three years of graduation altogether with 50% marks

Counsellor : B.A. / B.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counseling. Desirable qualification required : Minimum one year experience in providing career/ educational counseling to student at school or also working knowledge and experience in placement bureaus or registration with Rehabilitation Council of India as vocational councillor

Computer Instructor :

B.Ed. B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (CS)/ M.Sc (Electronics with CS)/ M.SC(IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)

Or

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any science subjects/ Mathematics from recognized University with also PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ ’O’ Level from DOEACC

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.

Art & Craft Instructor : Degree/Diploma in Art & Craft from recognized university/ Institution.

Games Coach : BPEd OR equivalent with 50% marks or NSI Coaches or having Major achievements in State Level or higher level game.

Self-Defense Instructor : Certificate in Taekwondo and also Karate etc.

Yoga Instructor : Graduation in any Subject With Degree/Diploma in Yoga from recognized Institute

Nurse : Diploma in nursing From recognized Institute with Basic life support (BLS)

Doctor : Candidates must have a minimum of an MBBS degree and be registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI)

Special Educator : Graduation ( Any stream ) with B.Ed in Special Education or diploma in special education from institution recognized by Rehabilitation council of India (RCI)

Salary : As per KVS norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 13/02/2025 at 9:00 am in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Tezpur, PIN-784501

How to apply :

Candidates are advised to submit fully filled application form on specific Performa along with one PP Photograph & also self-attested copy of all related documents on 13- 02-2025 before interview.

All original documents are also required to be produced for verification altogether before interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here