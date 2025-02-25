Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching staff posts or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya Barpeta Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Barpeta Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.

Name of posts :

ECCE trained teachers for Balvatika – III PRTs TGT -English, Science, Social Science, Maths, Sanskrit & Hindi PGT – Chemistry, Physics, Bio, Maths, History, Political Science, Geography, English. Assamese Teacher Counsellor/Special Educator Computer Instructor Yoga Instructor & Sports Coach Nurse Doctor

Eligibility Criteria :

ECCE trained teachers for Balvatika – III :

a) (i) Senior Secondary (Class XII or its equivalent) from recognised Board with at least 50% marks.

and

b) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education /Pre School Education /Early childhood Education Programme (D E C Ed) of duration of not less than two years, or B.Ed (Nursery) from National Council for Teachers Education recognised institutions

PRTs :

i) Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks And with

A two years Diploma in Elementary Education ( By whatever name known)

Or

4 Years Bachelors of Elementary Education ( B.El.Ed )

Or

2 years Diploma in Education

Or

Graduation with 50% marks and B.Ed. ( From any recognized NCTE recognized institute)

ii) CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.

iii) Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media

TGT -English, Science, Social Science, Maths, Sanskrit & Hindi :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. For TGT Eng., Hindi and Sanskrit the respective subject should be in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks For TGT S.St. any two of the following at graduation level with 50% marks- History, Geography, Economics & Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks. For TGT Science : The candidate should have studied Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks in each subject. For TGT Maths, The candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics with 50% marks in each. CTET qualified candidates will be preferred

PGT – Chemistry, Physics, Bio, Maths, History, Political Science, Geography, English : Masters degree in respective subject with B.Ed.

Assamese Teacher :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. Assamese language in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks

Counsellor/Special Educator : B.A. / B.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counselling. Minimum one year experience in providing career/ educational counselling to student at school or working knowledge and experience in placement bureaus or registration with rehabilitation council of India as vocational councilor is desirable. For Special Educator, Graduation ( Any stream ) with B.Ed in Special Education or diploma in special education from institution recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)

Computer Instructor :

B.Ed. B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (CS)/ M.Sc (Electronics with CS)/ M.SC(IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)

Or

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any science subjects/ Mathematics from recognized University with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ ’O’ Level from DOEACC

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC

Yoga Instructor & Sports Coach : Graduation in any Subject With Degree/Diploma in Yoga from

recognized Institute

Nurse : Diploma in nursing From recognized Institute with Basic life support (BLS)

Doctor : MBBS along with registration with Medical Council

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 04/03/2025 at 8:00 AM. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Barpeta, Krishna Nagar, Barpeta Town, Barpeta-781301 (Assam)

How to apply :

Candidates are to attend the interview at their own cost with necessary testimonials in original and one set of Xerox copy.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here