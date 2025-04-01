Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KAV Barpeta Assam in 2025.

Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya (KAV) Barpeta Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors and Office Assistant in 2025. Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya is a modern university situated in a rural environment with basic objectives of spreading value based education with spiritualism. His holiness Krishnaguru Prabhu sets up a Sewashram in the year 1974 at Nasatra, Barpeta, Assam. He established an educational organization in the name of Krishnaguru Siksha Parishad . This Organization established a vernacular school in the year 1986 and a high school in 1987. These two schools had been under taken by Govt. of Assam. In the year 1992, Krishnaguru Siksha Parishad established a College in the name Krishnaguru Mahavidyalaya. After two years, the Parishad established a modern English school in 1994. In the year 2009 Krishnaguru Sikshsa Parishad established a College of Science & Technology, and finally in the year 2017 Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya came into being after the passing of a bill in the Assam Assembly. Its vision is to develop and emerge as a unique university with specific curricula to revitalize the socio-economic, religious and educational responsibilities by transforming the organization into an institution of higher learning or high moral commitment for the upliftment of the weaker section of the society.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

Zoology : 1

Mathematics : 1

Qualification & Experience : As per UGC norms. Experienced and PhD holders will get preference.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per norms of Government of Assam. Must be a technical expert and have managerial capacity

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in prescribed format (click here) along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya (KAV), Nasatra, Barpeta- 781307

Last date for receipt of applications is 14th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here