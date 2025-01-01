Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Karimganj College Assam.

Karimganj College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal. Karimganj College came into being in 1946. It is one of the pioneering Colleges of Assam. It imparts education in Science, Arts & Commerce. This institution is on the bank of Kushiara River demarcating Indo- Bangladesh Border. This college is playing a significant role for last six decades in the field of Higher Education of the region. Today, it is one of the leading colleges under Assam University. The college has got reaccreditation with ‘B’ grade with CGPA 2.78 in 4.0 point scale from NAAC in the year 2010. The college came originally under affiliation to the Calcutta University, then to the Gauhati University and in 1994, when the Assam University was established, it got affiliation under the latter. Today, it is one of the leading colleges under Assam University imparting education in all three faculties – Arts, Science and Commerce. Its vision is to promote the cause of education in its highest and also widest sense.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification required and other eligibility criteria are as per OM no. AHE.45/2019/2 dated 25-02-2019 of Department of Higher Education, Govt. of Assam (available in College website www.karimganjcollege.ac.in)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the duly filled in prescribed proforma issued by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and also attested copies of all required testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non-refundable a/c payee demand draft for Rs 5000.00 (Rupees Five thousand) only, to be drawn in favour of the Principal, Karimganj College, Sribhumi – 788710

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Karimganj College, P.O. & Dist.: Sribhumi (Karimganj), Pin – 788710

Last date for receipt of applications is January 14, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here