Assam Career Kamrup Judiciary Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Kamrup Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup, Amingaon under Kamrup Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon in 2025.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : Rs.12,000/- to 52,000/- with Grade Pay Rs.3900/- (PB-1)

Qualification : The candidates shall be Class VIII passed and up to Higher Secondary (appeared but not passed the HSSLC)

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years and more than 10 years of age as on

01-07-2025.In appropriate cases, relaxation of age will be admissible as per the existing rules of government of Assam.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form as published in Part -IX of the Assam Gazette along with self-signed copies of relevant testimonial/certificate regarding educational qualification, age, caste, employment exchange registration card, experience certificate, if any and 2 (two) recent passport sized photographs along with the application. Mentioning over the envelope the post applied for Peon is mandatory

The applications must also be submitted at “Drop Box” in the Office of District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup, Amingaon, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is 31st July 2025 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here