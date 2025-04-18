Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Assam.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Shillong Region is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Female Staff Nurse in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Name of posts :

PGT-English PGT-Hindi PGT-Biology PGT-Physics PGT-Chemistry PGT-Mathematics PGT-History PGT-Geography PGT-Economics PGT-Commerce PGT-Computer Science (IT) TGT-Hindi TGT-English TGT-Maths TGT-Science TGT-Social Science TGT-Assamese TGT-Bengali TGT-Mizo TGT-Bodo TGT-Khasi TGT-Ga?? TGT-Nepali TGT-Computer Science TGT-Music TGT-Art TGT-Library TGT-Physical Education (Male) TOT- Physical Education (Female) Female Staff Nurse

Essential Qualification :

PGT :

A. Integrated Post Graduated Course from NCTE recognized institution, in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate including B.Ed. component.

OR

Master Degree from a recognized institution with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the subject concerned.

AND

B.Ed. Degree from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Three years integrated B.Ed. M.Ed. from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Four years Integrated degree with at least 50% marks from NCTE recognized institution including B.Ed. component.

B. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

PGT (Computer Science) :

1. M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT)/MCA from recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

M.E. or M. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from recognized institution with at least 50% marks

2. B.Ed. Degree from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Three years integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Four years Integrated Degree with at least 50% marks from NCTE recognized institution including B.Ed. Component.

TGT :

(A) Four years integrated degree course from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject(s) as well as in the aggregate including B.Ed. component.

OR

Bachelors/Honours Degree from a recognized institution with at least 50% marks in concerned subjects, combination of subjects as well as in the aggregate and B.Ed. Degree from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks/three years integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks/ 1 year B.Ed. (Special Education) from RCI recognized Institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Post-Graduation in concerned subject/any specialization in concerned subject with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade provided the candidate(s) has studied the subjects mentioned in the note below at the graduation level and three years integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

(B) Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (Paper-II) conducted by the Government of India.

(C) Competence to teach through English & Hindi languages.

TGT (Computer Science) :

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application (BCA) with at least 50% marks from a recognized institution.

OR

Graduation in Computer Science/ IT from a recognized institution with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject and also in aggregate provided that the Computer Science subject must be studied in all the years as main subject.

OR

BE/ B. Tech. (Computer Science/ Information Technology) with at least 50% marks from a recognized institution.

2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (Paper-II) conducted by the Government of India.

3. Bachelor’s Degree in Education from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Three years Integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Four years Integrated Degree with at least 50% marks from NCTE recognized institution including B.Ed. component.

TGT (Art) :

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Art/ Fine Arts from a recognized institution with atleast 50% marks provided that the candidates should have studied Drawing and Painting as Main subjects in all the years of graduation.

2. B.Ed. Degree from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

TGT (Physical Education) :

Four year integrated B.P.Ed. Course from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Science/ Physical Education/ Physical Education and Sports offered by NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks provided that, Physical Education is studied in all the years of graduation along with B.P.Ed. of at least one year duration (or its equivalent) from any NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Bachelor’s degree with Physical Education as an elective subject with 50% marks and participation in National or State or InterUniversity competitions in sports or games or athletics recognized

by Association of Indian University or Indian Olympic Association along with B.P.Ed. of at least one year duration (or its equivalent)

TGT (Music) :

Bachelor’s Degree in Music/ Performing Arts from a recognized institution with at least 50% marks in concerned subject and also in aggregate, provided that Music subject in all the years of degree

as a main subject.

AND

Bachelor’s Degree in Education from NCTE recognized institution with at least 50% marks

TGT (Library) :

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science from a recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Library & Information Science from recognized institution with at least 50% marks.

2. Knowledge of Computer Applications.

3. Working knowledge in Hindi and English

Female Staff Nurse

1. B.Sc. (Hons) in Nursing from a recognized University / Institute.

OR

Regular Course in B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/Institute.

OR

Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/ Institute.

2. Registered as a Nurse or Nurse Mid-wife (RN or RM) with any State Nursing Council.

3. Two and Half years’ experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring (1) above

Selection Procedure :

Candidates should appear for the walk-in-interviews from 5th May 2025 to 8th May 2025 in designated Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (please refer to the detailed advertisement , link of which is given below)

How to apply :

The candidates who are willing to attend the walk-in interview should register themselves in the google-form in the link given below up to 28.04.2025

PGT – https://forms.gle/6T6gdepBpxs9hZiw7

TGT- https://forms.gle/MiY4iPSbTXSxTZsa8

Female Nurse – https://forms.gle/1Dhq6HpZ1NUdPPgi7

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here