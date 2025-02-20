Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IRCON Assam.

IRCON Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Managers in Civil discipline in various specializations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Manager/Civil-Tunnel Design

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preferably having full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Rock Engineering & Underground Structures/ Geo Technical Engineering

Experience : 5 years post qualification experience

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Deputy Manager/Civil-Tunnel Design

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preferably having full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Rock Engineering & Underground Structures/ Geo Technical Engineering

Experience : 2 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Manager/Civil- Alignment Design

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preferably having full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Transportation Engineering

Experience : 5 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager/Civil- Alignment Design

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preferably having full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Transportation Engineering

Experience : 2 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Manager/Civil- Bridge Design

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preferably having full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Structural Engineering

Experience : 5 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager / Civil- Bridge Design

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preferably having full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Structural Engineering

Experience : 2 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Manager / Civil- Track Design

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preferably having full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Transportation Engineering

Experience : 5 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager / Civil- Track Design

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from

reputed Institute/university approved by AICTE. Preferably having full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Transportation Engineering

Experience : 2 years post qualification experience

Also Read : Huma Qureshi reveals ‘being obsessed’ for a Shark Tank India 4 brand

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format to Joint General Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017 accompanied with the copy of following documents:

i. Matriculation certificate for DOB proof.

ii. All certificates and marksheets of Essential Qualification and other qualifications, if any.

iii. Experience certificates for previous organization and current organization clearly indicating the length and line of experience and pay scale as per eligibility conditions.

iv. Preferably NOC/Forwarding of application through proper channel of the present organization. (Please refer clause A-2 of this Advertisement)

v. Community certificate/Ex-Serviceman certificate/J&K certificate/PwD certificate (for age relaxation), if applicable.

vi. Proof of Pay scale/CTC as applicable in the eligibility criteria. vii. Valid ID proof (PAN/Driving License/Voter id card/Aadhar)

Application duly signed by candidate, with passport size photograph affixed & accompanied by copy of above said documents must be sent in a sealed envelope super scribing: Application for regular post of vide Advt. No. 00/0000

Last Date of receipt of applications along with all requisite documents in Ircon’s Corporate Office,

New Delhi is 07.03.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here