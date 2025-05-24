Assam Career IRCON Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IRCON Assam in 2025.

IRCON International Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Joint General Manager and Deputy General Manager in Civil disciplines in 2025.

Name of post : Joint General Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE. Candidates having full time ME/ M.Tech

degree in in Civil Engineering field will be preferred

Experience : 13 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE. Candidates having full time ME/ M.Tech

degree in in Civil Engineering field is desirable.

Experience : 9 years post qualification experience

How to apply :

Eligible candidates have to apply in prescribed format through off line mode only. It is advisable that the candidates have a valid e-mail id in order to facilitate faster communication.

Applicants may send their applications neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format to Joint General Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017 accompanied with the copy of following documents:

i. Matriculation certificate for DOB proof.

ii. All certificates and marksheets of Essential Qualification and other qualifications, if any.

iii. Experience certificates for previous organization and current organization clearly indicating the length and line of experience and pay scale as per eligibility conditions.

iv. Preferably NOC/Forwarding of application through proper channel of the present organization. (Please refer clause A-2 of this Advertisement)

v. Community certificate/Ex-Serviceman certificate/J&K certificate/PwD certificate (for age relaxation), if applicable.

vi. Proof of Pay scale/CTC as applicable in the eligibility criteria.

vii. Valid ID proof (PAN/Driving License/Voter id card/Aadhar).

Application duly signed by candidate, with passport size photograph affixed & accompanied by copy of above said documents must be sent in a sealed envelope super scribing: Application for regular post of vide Advt. No. 16/2025.

Last Date of receipt of applications along with all requisite documents in Ircon’s Corporate Office, New Delhi is 20.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here