Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 vacant positions or career in IRCON Assam.

IRCON Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

Name of post : Graduate Apprentice

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 13

Electrical : 4

S&T : 3

Qualification : Graduate or equivalent in relevant Engineering/Technology streams.

Name of post : Technician (Diploma) Apprentice

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 7

Electrical : 2

S&T : 1

Qualification : Diploma or equivalent in relevant Engineering/Technology streams.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum will be 30 Years as on 01.07.2025 (Relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST & 03 years for OBC-Non-Creamy Layer, wherein seat is reserved for particular category)

Stipend:

i. Graduate Apprentices: Rs. 10,000/- Per Month (Including DBT of Rs. 4,500 /-)

ii. Technician (Diploma) Holders: Rs. 8,500/- Per Month (Including DBT of Rs. 4,000 /-)

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates must apply online from 15.07.2025 to 31.07.2025

on IRCON’s website: www.ircon.org ? Careers ? HR & Career ?Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 and after submission of online form must also send Hard copy of Application form along with requisite enclosures.

The hard copy of application forms should be sent with the self-attested photocopies of the following documents:

a) Class X/ Matriculation Certificate (for age proof).

b) Certificate of Degree/Diploma and other qualifications as mentioned and as per eligibility

conditions. Candidates who have been awarded CGPA/OGPA/DGPA in place of marks in

degree, should submit a proof of conversion factor as applicable to percentage as prescribed

by the University/Institute.

c) Community certificate (SC, ST, OBC & EWS etc.), if applicable.

The hard copy of applications must reach the JGM /HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED,

C- 4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi-110017

Last Date for receipt of print out of Application Form and Documents at IRCON Corporate Office, New Delhi is 10th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here