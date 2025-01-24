Applications are invited for recruitment of 382 vacancies or career in IOCL Assam.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technician, Graduate & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non – Technical) at its Locations in States and Union Territory (UT) of India (West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, UT of Andaman & Nicobar Island, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh)

Name of post : Technician, Graduate & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non – Technical)

No. of posts : 382

Qualification :

Trade Apprentice (Technical) : Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI course in relevant discipline recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Trade Apprentice (Non-Technical) : Class 12th (but below graduate) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL& 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/Board

Technician Apprentice : 3 years regular full time Diploma in relevant branches of Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL& 45% in case of SC/ST/ PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University

Graduate Apprentice : Regular full time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC-NCL& 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through NAPS/NATS Portal up to 14th February 2025 (5.00 P.M.)

NO other means / mode of application is acceptable

Candidates must thereafter, furnish the required details through Microsoft Form, within stipulated timeline.

The candidates need to login to the respective NATS/NAPS portal using their User ID and apply for the apprenticeship openings/opportunities with Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

AFTER APPLYING on the respective NATS/NAPS portal, the candidate MUST also require to furnish few details including choice of 3 (three) locations for training as Apprentice and document verification through Microsoft Form, latest by 14.02.2025.

By visiting the link at https://forms.office.com/r/vmdXMdzXzF, candidates shall ensure to submit Microsoft Form, latest by 14.02.2025 failing which, candidates should not get their Call Letter for document verification and will not consider for further process.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here