Assam Career IOCL Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IOCL Assam in 2025.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Engineers in 2025. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is a leading diversified and integrated energy major, with a strong presence across the entire spectrum of Oil, Gas, Petrochemicals, and Emerging Energy solutions. With over six decades of dedicated service to the nation. IndianOil has contributed to India’s growth through its vast infrastructure, extensive reach, and unwavering commitment to fueling the lives of over a billion Indians, every single day. As a Maharatna company and India’s flagship national oil company, IndianOil is consistently among the Fortune Global 500 and is now evolving into a future-ready, innovation-driven energy enterprise. The Corporation is actively steering the transition towards a low-carbon economy, with strategic investments in green hydrogen, electric mobility, biofuels, solar and wind energy, while simultaneously expanding its footprint in Petrochemicals, LNG, and City Gas Distribution (CGD). With a strong emphasis on digital transformation, sustainability, and also operational excellence, it is charting towards becoming ‘A Globally Admired Energy Company.’

Name of post : Engineers / Officers (Grade-A)

Disciplines :

Chemical

Electrical

Instrumentation

Qualification : B.Tech./BE/Equivalent degree with not less than 65% marks for General/EWS/OBC-NCL and 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, as per respective Institute/University norms obtained as Full-time Regular course from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC

Upper Age Limit : Candidates applying from General/EWS category altogether should not be more than 26 years as on 01st July, 2025. Relaxation to candidates applying from other categories shall also apply as per Govt. guidelines

How to apply :

Candidates may apply through ONLINE portal on Indian Oil’s website www.iocl.com only till 1700 hrs on 21st September 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here