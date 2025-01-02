Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Development of Renewable Energy Based Onsite Oxygen cum Green Hydrogen Generation System: A Self-sufficient Approach for Indian Hospitals” at the department of School of Energy Science and Engineering.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications

Post Graduate degree in basic science (Physical science/Mathematical Science/ Chemical science/Life Science) or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Courses (Mechanical engineering/Thermal Engineering/ Energy Studies/Power Engineering/Automotive engineering or any other associated fields) selected through a process described through any one of the following :

Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test CSIR UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc. Or Rs. 18600 + (16 percent HRA) for Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Courses without GATE.

Desirable qualifications : Candidate should have strong interest in interdisciplinary and applied research.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates must appear for an online interview at 10 AM on 16/01/2025 (Thursday)

The online interview will be held through MS Teams. Link will be shared with shortlisted candidates only

How to apply :

Candidates should send their detailed CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents also in advance latest by 5 PM on 10.01.2025 to saket@iitg.ac.in

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via e-mail altogether on 13.01.2025. Candidates should altogether appear in the online interview at 10 AM on 16/01/2025 (Thursday).

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview and also experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here