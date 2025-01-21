Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Associate Project Engineer and Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Technical Book Writing” at Mechanical Engineering Department. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with proficiency in writing both English and Assamese.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with proficiency in writing both English and

Assamese

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 3 February 2025 (Monday) at 10:30 AM in Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents/ certificates (Matriculation onwards) on or before 31 January, 2025 (Friday) to suran.basu@iitg.ac.in

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the interview.

Shortlisted candidates will get information via E-mail on 1 February, 2025 (Saturday).

Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview.

Selected candidates won’t get campus accommodation . Candidates won’t get TA / DA for appearing in the test and interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here