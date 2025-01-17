Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Scientist in the project entitled Natural Deep Eutectic Solvent (NADES) green solvent design framework by predictive modeling stimulations tools for solubilization of solid organic UV filters” at the Department of Chemical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus altogether provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Research Scientist

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: MTech in Chemical Engineering

Selection Procedure :

Shortlisted candidates must appear for an offline interview on 21st January 2025 from 10 AM onwards

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The venue is altogether in Conference Room, Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, Assam

Shortlisted candidates will altogether get information via E-mail.

Also Read : Rasha Thadani’s love for spiritual destinations

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies also of all relevant documents

(Matriculation onwards) on or before 20th January 2025 to the Principal Investigator Prof. Tamal Banerjee, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, at tamalb@iitg.ac.in

The candidates working under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will altogether have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here