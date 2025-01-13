Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Scientific Administrative Assistant and Field Worker in the DST-sponsored project at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Graduate in MCA (Masters of Computer Application)

Desirable Skills:

Proficiency in computer application 2 years of experience in administrative tasks (planning, organizing, and coordinating events,

such as academic conferences and workshops, and bills settlements) Good communication skills in English and Assamese and the ability to work in a team

Fixed Stipend/Fellowship/Salary amount : Rs 18000 p.m. + (HRA)

Age : The upper Age Limit is 50 Years (relaxable for 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST/Physically

Handicapped/Female candidates as per GOI rules)

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Graduate in Science

Desirable Skills:

Experience in fieldwork Good communication skills in English, Assamese, Hindi required for fieldwork and the ability to

work in a team Knowledge of local customs and traditions

Fixed Stipend/Fellowship/Salary amount : Rs 18000 p.m. + (HRA)

Age : The upper Age Limit is 50 Years (relaxable for 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST/Physically

Handicapped/Female candidates as per GOI rules)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in an online interview, which is scheduled on 23-01-2025 at 10 AM.

How to apply :

Applicants must send an advance copy of the CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email, etc. along with scanned copies also of relevant documents on or before 17-01-2025 at the latest by 5 PM to recruitmentabiitg@gmail.com.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email on 20-01-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here