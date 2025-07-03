Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Assistant in the ANRF-funded project entitled “Development of a spin-orbit-torque-based magnetic sensor utilizing non-collinear antiferromagnet/ ferrimagnet bilayer thin films” at the Department of Physics in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati got world class infrastructure for carrying out research and also the facilities of state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and also research, IIT Guwahati is aiming to fulfill the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city altogether. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and also vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc / MS or equivalent degree in Physics. Priority to candidates with prior research experience in experimental condensed matter physics/material science

How to apply :

Interested candidates must altogether submit their CV including details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone number, email, etc.

Candidates also must submit photocopies of relevant documents in a single PDF file only containing all the documents (i.e. mark sheets, copy of the degree certificates, work experience certificates, caste certificate etc.)

They should send it at the email address rsingha@iitg.ac.in by 14th July 2025 before 5 PM

They should give the subject line “Application for the post of Project Assistant in the ANRF project.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here