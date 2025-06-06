Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Project Engineer and Assistant Project Scientist in the project entitled, “Rural Technology Action Group IITG 2.0” at School of Agro and Rural Technology in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, altogether came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and also got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. Experience in CAD and knowledge of

Assamese (both writing and speaking) desirable.

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science. Experience of wet lab and knowledge of Assamese

(both writing and speaking) desirable.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th June 2025 (Friday) from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in RuTAG Office, Technology Complex, IIT Guwahati, Assam.

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone number, email, etc., along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents also (Matriculation onwards) on or before 10th June 2025 to suran.basu@iitg.ac.in.

The candidates who has employment under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will also have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the interview.

Shortlisted candidates will altogether get information via E-mail on 11th June, 2025 (Wednesday). Selection will be based altogether on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here