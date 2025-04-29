Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Oligo-Thiophene Conjugated Air-Stable Fluorescent Organic Radicals” at the Department of Chemistry. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and also got the facilities of state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has saw the fulfillment of the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 7 interesting facts about the Sodha Rajput community

Qualification :

M.Sc / MS or equivalent degree in Chemistry with / without specialization Inorganic and Organic Chemistry. Candidate must be GATE or CSIR-UGC NET qualified. Priority to candidates having prior research experience in inorganic/organic chemistry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview altogether on 12th May 2025 from 10 AM onwards. Shortlisting of the candidates will altogether happen on the basis of the qualifications posted in the advertisement and, only shortlisted candidates will get a call for interview by email separately.

How to apply :

Interested candidates have to submit their CV including details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. Candidates also have to submit photocopies of relevant documents in a single PDF file only containing all the documents (i.e. mark sheets, copy of the degree certificates, work experience certificates, caste certificate etc.) at the email address sksarkar@iitg.ac.in by 10th May 2025 before 5 PM having a subject line “Application for the post of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, ” Oligo-Thiophene-Conjugated Air Stable Fluorescent Organic Radicals “.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here