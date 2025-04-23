Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical and non-technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal Project Associate and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the DST-sponsored project entitled “Low-cost Disaster & Emergency Services for Communication At Risk (LODESTAR)” sanctioned up to (Duration/Tenure) 36 Months at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2025.

Name of post : Principal Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. PhD in hydrology, civil engineering, water resources engineering / Environmental Science

with 4 years of research experience.

OR

A Master’s degree in Civil Engineering/ Water Engineering/ Environmental Science from a recognized university in India with 8 years of research experience

OR

2. Strong knowledge of hydrological and hydraulic modeling (e.g., HECRAS, HEC-HMS, SWAT, MIKE SHE, Delft-FEWS, etc.).

3. Experience with numerical weather prediction (NWP) and integrating meteorological data for

flood forecasting.

4. Proficiency in GIS and Remote Sensing for flood risk assessment.

5. Experience in data assimilation techniques and real-time flood forecasting.

6. Proficiency in Python, R, MATLAB, or other programming languages for hydrological simulations and data analysis.

7. Ability to handle large scale datasets, including satellite and radar-based rainfall data.

8. Strong report-writing and communication skills to engage with stakeholders (government agencies, research institutions, and communities).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) GATE / NET

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A Master’s degree in Sociology/ English/ Geography/ Anthropology from a recognized university in India. The candidate at the master’s degree level should be selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars who are selected through the National Eligibility Test-CSIR UGC -NET, including

lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. Scholars who are selected through National Level examinations conducted by the Central Government Department and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc.

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in an online interview, which is on 02-05-2025 at 10 AM.

Applicants must send a scanned copy of the CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email, etc., on or before 29-04-2025 at the latest by 5 PM to the recruitmentabiitg@gmail.com email.

Shortlisted candidates will get information about the interview via email on 01-05-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here