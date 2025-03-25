Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technician and Project Scientist in the project entitled “Expansion of the Genetic Code: A Potential Treatment Strategy for Type-I

Diabetes” at the Centre for the Environment

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1) Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc./B.Tech.) in Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry,

or a related field.

2) Hands on experience in basic molecular biology techniques (DNA/RNA extraction, PCR, cloning,

electrophoresis etc).

3) Basic computer skills.

Salary : Rs. 21600/- per month

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1) M.Sc./M.Tech and PhD in Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Diabetes related research, Cancer

Biology, Synthetic Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, or a related field.

2) Hands on experience with mammalian cell culture techniques, animal model studies, Diabetes

related research, cloning, site directed mutagenesis etc

Salary : Rs. 67200/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd April, 2025 (Tuesday) at 10 .00 A.M. The venue is in Conference Room, Centre for the Environment, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to fill out the Google form with attachments of the necessary documents the link of which is given- https://forms.gle/caxpPV4RpkyWH5mYA

Applicants have to appear in the Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail, etc., and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of the interview

Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview. The shortlisted candidates will get information via email for the interview separately

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test/interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here