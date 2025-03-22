Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Project Scientist in the project entitled, “Daksh Gurukul” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has also been able to build up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. IIT Guwahati is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – ranked by the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in the year 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various International Rankings.

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 3

Also Read : 10 cute wolf like dog breeds you should consider owning

Qualification : Master’s degree in Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering + 4 yrs

experience also

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable: Experience in VLSI

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/XoFWbGoMGVGd7rko8

Last date for submissions of applications is 27th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here