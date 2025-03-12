Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientists in the project entitled, “Daksh Gurukul” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s degree in Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering + 4 yrs exp.

Desirable: Experience in Data Science and AI ML

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering + 4 yrs exp.

Desirable: Experience in VLSI

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Engineering + 1 yr exp.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24 March 2025 (Monday). Time is at 10 A.M. The venue is in Technology Complex, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply for the interview using the link given below for the corresponding positions by filling out the details of all their educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email, etc.

Form Link : https://forms.gle/qnQN9uiEZwF42hWS7

Candidates need to upload the relevant documents in PDF format only at the registration links given above on or before 20th March 2025 (Thursday).

Later, only shortlisted candidates will get information by email separately to attend interviews.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here