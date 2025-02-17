Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Engineer. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has been able to build up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has been equipped with state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati fulfills the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix Level: 6 (as per 7th CPC).

Age Limit: Not more than 30 years. No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati.

Relaxation of age for SC/ST/OBC/PwbD/Ex-Serviceman will be as per GOI rules. The SC/ST/ OBC

candidates who apply against unreserved (UR) post will not be eligible for age relaxation.

Educational & Other Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

OR,

Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 3 years’ experience.

How to apply :

Applicants should fill in the online application form provided in the link below:

https://online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment.



Last date of receipt of online application: 17.03.2025 till 05:00pm (IST).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here