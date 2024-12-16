Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Research Scientist IV (B) Non-Medical in the project entitled “ICMR-DHR Centers of Excellence (CoE)” at Centre for Nanotechnology. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. IIT Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist IV (B) Non-Medical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B. Tech/BE/BCA, preferably with minimum 4 yrs of experience in .NET, mobile application, IoT;

experience in Healthcare domain is desirable

Preferable requirements:

Expertise in ASP .NET core 2.2, MVC, web API, Entity Framework, PostGres SQL, Angular 9 & above. Ability to build reusable code and libraries for future use and accurately translate user and business needs into functional frontend code.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19th December 2024 from 10:30 AM onwards

The venue is in Conference Room, Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati

Reporting time is 9:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E- mail etc.

They must also submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here