Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “AI Assisted Legal Translation of Judgements from English to Assamese.” Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati start in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

BTech in CSE/IT

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1 Year of experience in Web development and Database, or Network and Server Management

Pay Scale : Rs. 28500-1350-42000 + 16% of Basic Pay

Also Read : 8 lesser known interesting facts of Guwahati

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th December 2024 from 10 AM onwards altogether.

The venue is CLST Conference Hall, 3rd Floor Library Building, above Computer Centre, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc (refer below given link for biodata format) along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 13th December 2024 12:00 Hrs to the Principal Investigator Prof. Sanasam Ranbir Singh, Centre for Linguistic Science and Technology at ranbir@iitg.ac.in

The candidates who have employment under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here