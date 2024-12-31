Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant in the projects entitled, “Program support for training and capacity building in NE region.” Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. It is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. It is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – ranked by the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in the year 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various International Rankings. IIT Guwahati gained rank 32 globally in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty’ category and overall 364 rank in the QS World University Rankings 2024 released recently. Also, IIT Guwahati ranks 6th globally in Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and clean energy) of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc in Chemistry/B.Tech.

Additional: Experience in operating UV-Visible spectrophotometer, steady state and also time resolved fluorimeter and/or FESEM

How to apply :

Candidates must apply through a google form link given below link altogether for the Post of Project Assistant : https://forms.gle/isGuS8CR4Y6woXG77

The last date for applying altogether is 07/01/25

Shortlisted candidates will get information altogether via email for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here