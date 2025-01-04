Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Two Field Investigator in the ICSSR Collaborative Empirical Research Project on Solar Energy & Sustainability (2024-25) entitled “PM-KUSUM Scheme in The North-East India: Opportunities, Challenges and the Path Forward for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Sikkim.” Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG) is an institution of National Importance under an Act of Parliament (THE INDIAN INSTITUTES OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP) ACT, 2017). It offers B.Tech. courses in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science Engineering (CSE), M.Tech. courses in CSE and ECE and runs PhD programmes in ECE, CSE, Mathematics, and Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS). IIITG started operations in August 2013 with B.Tech programmes in CSE and ECE. The first batch of B.Tech. students completed their programme in May 2017. The first convocation of the Institute happen on May 15 2018. The institute has further received funding for infrastructural development and academic improvement under TEQIP III. It is one of the 20 IIITs set up by the Central Govt. in PPP mode.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in Social Science Discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

Desirable : Candidates with an interest in data collection (quantitative and qualitative), data analysis on SPSS/Excel, typing on computer. Well versed in Assamese, Nepali & Hindi language.

Job Roles : To carry out data collection in the selected States, dataset preparation and assist in documentation and management of the project.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/5xqbxriHEkF2Z6Nn7

Last date for submission of applications is 20th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here