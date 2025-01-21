Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Staff cum PhD Position in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) under the project entitled “Secure Execution of Applications under Near-Memory Computation Paradigm.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Applicant must fulfill the eligibility criteria of the Institute for admission into PhD programme (given below)-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology in the relevant area with a minimum Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) of 6.5 or 60% of marks.

OR

MSc (CS)/MSc (IT)/MCA/Equivalent Non-Tech Master’s Degrees in the relevant area with a minimum Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) of 6.5 or 60% of marks having a GATE/NET/SLET score in CS/IT

OR

Four-year Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology/Medical Sciences or equivalent in a relevant area altogether with a minimum CPI of 7.0 or 65% of marks.

Also Read : Nita Ambani’s diehard love for emeralds

Fellowship : Emoluments of Rs. 31,000.00 per month throughout the duration of the project. After the project ends, the student will receive a fellowship from the Institute.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply altogether through the link: Click Here

The last date for receiving the application will be 14.02.2025 (Friday)

Shortlisting will be done based on the academic performance of the candidates. A candidate merely fulfilling the eligibility criteria may altogether not be shortlisted.

There is no application fee.

Course Requirements, if any, will be prescribed by individual Departments. However, students will also be encouraged to take courses. The Doctoral Committee of a student will evaluate the preparedness of a student and prescribe one or more courses that will also have to be taken.

There is going to be a written comprehensive examination after admission to determine if the student is ready to take up research work and also to determine if the student has sufficient breadth of knowledge in the discipline he/she has been admitted to.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here