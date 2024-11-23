Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Intern in the project entitled “LogIT: A Federated Learning and Fog Computing based framework for IoT Security, sponsored by MeitY (Cyber Security R&D Division), Govt. of India. (2023-2025).” The duration is six months. Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG) is an institution of National Importance under an Act of Parliament (THE INDIAN INSTITUTES OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP) ACT, 2017). It offers B.Tech. courses in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science Engineering (CSE), M.Tech. courses in CSE and ECE and runs PhD programmes in ECE, CSE, Mathematics, and Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS). IIITG came into being in August 2013 with B.Tech programmes in CSE and ECE. The first batch of B.Tech. students completed their programme in May 2017. The first convocation of the Institute happen on May 15 2018. The institute got funding for infrastructural development and academic improvement under TEQIP III. IIITG is one of the 20 IIITs set up by the Central Govt. in PPP mode. A Bill (Act of Parliament) to declare all the PPP-IIITs (including IIITG) as Institutes of National Importance was passed by both the houses of the Indian parliament in July, 2017.

Name of post : Project Intern

No. of posts : 3

Area : IoT Security, Malware Analysis, Machine Learning

Assistantship :

Rs. 15000 per month

Essential Qualification :

B. Tech, M. Tech in CSE/ECE (any other relevant degree).

or

Pursuing B. Tech/M. Tech in CSE/ECE with provision for 6 months internship.

Desirable : Knowledge in cybersecurity concepts, Machine Learning.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link given in the website https://www.iiitg.ac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 25th November 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here