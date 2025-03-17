Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in IIFCL Assam.

India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager (Grade B). India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) is a wholly owned Government of India company set up in 2006 to provide long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects. As a long-term lending institution, IIFCL is amongst the most diversified public sector infrastructure lender in terms of eligible infrastructure sub-sectors and product offerings. It has the mandate to finance both greenfield and brown-field projects across all infrastructure sub-sectors as notified by the Government in the Harmonised Master List of Infrastructure Subsectors. These broadly include transportation, energy, water, sanitation, communication, social and commercial infrastructure.

Name of post : Manager (Grade B)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Postgraduate degree / diploma in any discipline / Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) / BA+LLB (5 year) /

Chartered Accountant (CA) / Company Secretary (CS) / Certified Management Accountant (CMA/ ICWA) / B. Tech / B.E.

Minimum Experience:

2 years in related areas in Financial sector/ Banks/ Financial Institutions/ PSUs/ reputed corporates and overall experience of minimum 7 years in the officer/executive cadre OR in same grade or a grade below in another Financial Institution/Bank/PSU

Area of Experience:

Preference will be given to candidates having relevant work experience in banking and finance industry / Infrastructure sector.

Age Limit : A candidate must not have attained the age of 40 years on 31.01.2025

Selection Procedure :

Selection for the aforementioned posts is through ONLINE Examination (Phase – I) and

Interview – Technical and Behavioural (Phase II).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.iifcl.in/

Closing of On-line Registration Gateway /payment of fees is 01.04.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST PwBD/Women : Rs. 100/-

Others (including UR/EWS/OBC) : Rs. 600/-

Employees of IIFCL : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here