Applications are invited for recruitment of 40 vacant positions or career in IIFCL Assam.

India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Manager (Grade A). India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) is a wholly owned Government of India

company set up in 2006 to provide long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects. As a long-term lending institution, IIFCL is amongst the most diversified public sector infrastructure lender in terms of eligible infrastructure sub-sectors and product offerings. It has the mandate to finance both green-field and brown-field projects across all infrastructure sub-sectors as notified by the Government in the Harmonised Master List of Infrastructure Subsectors. These broadly include transportation, energy, water, sanitation, communication, social and commercial infrastructure.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Grade A)

No. of posts : 40

Stream wise vacancies :

Project Financing, Stressed Asset Management : 4

Accounts : 5

Resource and Treasury : 2

Information Technology : 2

Legal : 2

Secretarial Functions : 1

Corporate Social Responsibility : 1

Environment and Social Safeguard : 2

Risk Management : 2

Procurement : 1

Human Resource : 2

Research and Analysis : 1

Rajbhasha : 1

Compliance and Audit : 1

Corporate Communications : 1

General : 12

Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate degree / diploma / Graduate in relevant disciplines with atleast 1 year of post qualification experience

Age Limit : A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on November 30, 2024. Reservations / Relaxations / Concessions would be given to SCs/STs/OBCs (Non Creamy Layer)/EWSs/ Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per guidelines issued by Govt. of India from time to time.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/iifclamnov24/

Last date for submission of applications is December 23, 2024

Application Fees :

SC/ST PwBD : Rs. 100/-

Others (including UR/EWS/OBC) : Rs. 600/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here