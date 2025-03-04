Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IFFCO Assam.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Agriculture Graduate Trainee (AGT) for its existing establishments, Joint Ventures and future projects anywhere in India or abroad.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Agriculture Graduate Trainee (AGT)

Eligibility Criteria :

Four Years B.Sc. (Agriculture) Full Time Regular Degree. General/OBC candidates should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% marks and SC/ST candidates should have secured a minimum of 55% marks in in B.Sc.(Agriculture) degree. Those candidates who have CGPA score in B.Sc (Agriculture) degree should convert into percentage while filling the application form. The candidates who have passed B.Sc. (Agriculture) degree in the year 2022 and thereafter can only apply. The above qualifications should be from the UGC recognized University/Institute

Additional Criteria :

Candidate must be well versed with reading, writing and speaking knowledge of the regional language of the State for which application is made (Knowing one or more than one language will have an added advantage). Knowledge of Hindi is desirable.

Salary : As per rules of the organization, presently the stipend is Rs. 33,300/- p.m. On successful completion of one year’s training and subject to requirement of IFFCO, the AGTs may be absorbed at the basic pay of Rs.37000/- p.m. in the regular Pay Scale of Rs.37000-70000, and allowances/ benefits as per rules of the Organisation

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upper Age Limit : 30 years, as on 01st March, 2025 (relaxable by 5 years for SCs/STs & by 3 years also for OBCs not belonging to creamy layer)

Selection Procedure : Computer Based Online Test & also Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://agt.iffco.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 15th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here